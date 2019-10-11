Watch live: Saddleridge Fire Devastates the San Fernando Valley

Red Flag Warning Extended Through Saturday for Parts of L.A., Ventura Counties

Forecasters have extended a red flag warning for the mountain and valley communities of Los Angeles and Ventura counties as a massive fire devastated the San Fernando Valley on Friday.

Wind whips through the area as firefighters fight impending flames during the Saddleridge Fire in Porter Ranch on Oct. 11, 2019. (Credit: JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Those communities should brace for dangerous fire conditions through 6 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Meanwhile, the red flag warning for coastal areas, the San Gabriel Valley and the mountain and valley communities of San Bernardino and Riverside counties, will expire at 6 p.m. Friday as wind strengths diminish, the weather service said.

Firefighters in Riverside County said they remain vigilant of winds as three fires continued to burn in the area Friday.

Oakridge Estates resident Manuel Negrete gazes at the Saddleridge fire as his neighbors evacuate on Oct. 10, 2019. (Credit: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

One person died of a cardiac arrest in the Saddleridge Fire in the San Fernando Valley, and another one was found dead in the Sandalwood Fire in Calimesa.

The series of blazes ignited across Southern California on Thursday, when Santa Ana winds began blowing in a north to northeast direction through the region as humidities dropped to the single digits.

Some of the strongest winds were recorded in the coastal valleys of Ventura County, where winds blew up to 59 mph.

Forecasters expect winds to weaken by Friday night.

 

