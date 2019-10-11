Saddleridge Fire Burns 4,600 Acres, Prompts More Than 12,000 Evacuations

A brush fire that broke out near homes in Sylmar late Thursday night has grown to over 4,000 acres and prompted more than 12,000 homes to be evacuated Friday morning.

The fire, dubbed the Saddleridge Fire, was reported just after 9 p.m. near the Yarnell Road exit off the 210 Freeway.

Flames had scorched roughly 4,600 acres and had 0 percent containment as of about 4 a.m., according to the Inciweb fire information website.

The fire was burning in a westerly direction through medium to heavy brush and is threatening several homes in the Porter Ranch and Granada Hills areas.

Firefighters are dealing with gusty winds, which are blowing with up to 60 mph gusts.

At least one commercial building and several homes are among structures that have already burned. Officials do not have an estimated number of homes burned, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department update.

Freeway Closures

Dangerous flames from the Saddleridge Fire have prompted several freeway closures.

The 5 Freeway is shut down from Roxford Street to Calgrove Boulevard; the southbound 14 Freeway is closed at Newhall Avenue; a portion of the 210 Freeway has been shut down from the 118 Freeway to the 5 Freeway; the northbound 405 Freeway is closed at the 118 Freeway; the 118 Freeway is closed from Balboa Boulevard to De Soto Avenue.

Mandatory Evacuations

Mandatory evacuations are in place for about 12,700 homes, the Los Angeles Fire Department stated Friday morning. Those evacuations include the following areas.

ALL of Porter Ranch (north of 118FY) from Reseda to De Soto

Oakridge Estates (north of 210FY)

West of Balboa, North of Sesnon to the Ventura County border with DeSoto as the western border

Evacuation centers for people and small pets were opened at the Sylmar Recreation Center (13109 Borden Avenue) and at Mason Park (10500 Mason Avenue).

An evacuation center at Granada Hills Recreation Center was filled and no longer accepting residents as of Friday morning, the Fire Department stated.

Large animals are being accepted at Hansen Dam, according to the Fire Department.

No injuries have been reported in the incident.

Angeles National Forest officials are in a unified command with Los Angeles City and Los Angeles County fire departments.