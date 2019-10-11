Watch live: Saddleridge Fire Devastates the San Fernando Valley

Saddleridge Fire Burns Close to Aliso Canyon Gas Facility in Porter Ranch

Posted 10:34 AM, October 11, 2019, by
Oakridge Estates resident Manuel Negrete gazes at the Saddleridge fire as his neighbors evacuate on Oct. 10, 2019. (Credit: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Oakridge Estates resident Manuel Negrete gazes at the Saddleridge fire as his neighbors evacuate on Oct. 10, 2019. (Credit: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

The Saddleridge fire was burning close to the Aliso Canyon gas facility, which was the site of the largest release of methane in U.S. history.

Flames were approaching the Porter Ranch facility, which has been shut down and evacuated. Firefighters were on the scene for protection.

The Saddleridge fire made a rapid advance from Sylmar to Porter Ranch, outrunning firefighters and emergency officials.

Waves of embers crested against a two-story home on Sheffield Way in Porter Ranch; flames lapped at the back of it, which abuts a hillside.

Read the full story on LATimes.com

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.