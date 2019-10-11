× Saddleridge Fire Burns Close to Aliso Canyon Gas Facility in Porter Ranch

The Saddleridge fire was burning close to the Aliso Canyon gas facility, which was the site of the largest release of methane in U.S. history.

Flames were approaching the Porter Ranch facility, which has been shut down and evacuated. Firefighters were on the scene for protection.

The Saddleridge fire made a rapid advance from Sylmar to Porter Ranch, outrunning firefighters and emergency officials.

Waves of embers crested against a two-story home on Sheffield Way in Porter Ranch; flames lapped at the back of it, which abuts a hillside.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.