Saddleridge Fire Closes 4 Major Freeways, Creating Hellish Morning Commute

The Saddleridge fire was creating a nightmare commute for many Friday morning, with major freeways closed and surface streets jammed.
The fire began in Sylmar right off the 210 Freeway, which was the first to close Thursday night. But as the blaze pushed west, it created a domino effect for freeway closures. Now, portions of four major freeways are shut down:
- 5 Freeway between Roxford Street and Calgrove Boulevard
- Southbound 14 Freeway at Newhall Pass
- Northbound 405 Freeway at the 118 Freeway
- 210 Freeway in both directions between the 118 and 5 freeways
The 5 Freeway closure is the most serious because it is California’s major north-south route. With it blocked, the 101 Freeway is the only major alternative approaching Los Angeles from the north.
34.305828 -118.457197