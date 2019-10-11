Watch live: Saddleridge Fire Devastates the San Fernando Valley

Saddleridge Fire Closes 4 Major Freeways, Creating Hellish Morning Commute

Posted 9:10 AM, October 11, 2019, by , Updated at 09:36AM, October 11, 2019


The Saddleridge fire was creating a nightmare commute for many Friday morning, with major freeways closed and surface streets jammed.

The fire began in Sylmar right off the 210 Freeway, which was the first to close Thursday night. But as the blaze pushed west, it created a domino effect for freeway closures. Now, portions of four major freeways are shut down:

  • 5 Freeway between Roxford Street and Calgrove Boulevard
  • Southbound 14 Freeway at Newhall Pass
  • Northbound 405 Freeway at the 118 Freeway
  • 210 Freeway in both directions between the 118 and 5 freeways

The 5 Freeway closure is the most serious because it is California’s major north-south route. With it blocked, the 101 Freeway is the only major alternative approaching Los Angeles from the north.

Read the full story on LATimes.com

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.