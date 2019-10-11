Saddleridge Fire Closes 4 Major Freeways, Creating Hellish Morning Commute



The Saddleridge fire was creating a nightmare commute for many Friday morning, with major freeways closed and surface streets jammed.

The fire began in Sylmar right off the 210 Freeway, which was the first to close Thursday night. But as the blaze pushed west, it created a domino effect for freeway closures. Now, portions of four major freeways are shut down:

5 Freeway between Roxford Street and Calgrove Boulevard

Southbound 14 Freeway at Newhall Pass

Northbound 405 Freeway at the 118 Freeway

210 Freeway in both directions between the 118 and 5 freeways

The 5 Freeway closure is the most serious because it is California’s major north-south route. With it blocked, the 101 Freeway is the only major alternative approaching Los Angeles from the north.

UPDATE TO FWY CLOSURES https://t.co/9CoW2G3vwI — CHP – West Valley (@CHPWestValley) October 11, 2019

Current traffic conditions shown on https://t.co/xbyTKqK844 . WB SR-126 no longer a good alternate to #saddleridgefire closures. NB I-5 closed at SR-118. NB US-101 open but slow into Calabasas. #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/1xQufYTmCT — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) October 11, 2019