Saddleridge Fire Evacuees Can Use Airbnb to Secure Free Lodging

San Fernando Valley residents displayed by the Saddleridge Fire can get free lodging in the area through Airbnb’s Open Homes program.

The tech company recruits people who are willing and able to open their homes for free after a natural disaster. The offer also applies to relief workers responding to the area.

Airbnb says it’s already enlisted more than 250 hosts who are offering lodging through Oct. 25.

The company says Open Homes has secured a play to stay for more than 30,000 people worldwide since 2012, when it was launched in the wake of Hurricane Sandy.

Anyone who needs or wants to offer accommodations can click here.