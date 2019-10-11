× Evacuation Orders in Calimesa Area Remain in Place as Sandalwood Fire Burns 823 Acres

Evacuation orders in the Calimesa area in Riverside County remained in place Friday after a fire broke out yesterday afternoon and destroyed 74 structures, authorities said.

The Sandalwood Fire has burned 823 acres, or about 1.28 square miles, and was 10% contained as of Friday morning, according to CalFire.

Authorities issued mandatory evacuation orders for those living south of Seventh Street, east of County Line Road. Residents can enter their address on this website to determine if they’re in the evacuation area, CalFire said.

Morning Update 10/11/2019 7:15 A.M.: The Sandalwood Fire is now 823 acres and 10% contained. CAL FIRE/RCOFD in Unified Command with CAL FIRE/San Bernardino and the Cities of Calimesa and Yucaipa. Evacuations remain in place for affected areas. — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) October 11, 2019

Red Cross has set up a shelter at Mesa Grande Academy on 975 Fremont St. The care center at Canyon Springs High School in Moreno Valley and Redlands East Valley High School have closed, the organization announced late Thursday.

A garbage truck had dumped a burning load of trash in the area of Calimesa Boulevard and Sandalwood Drive at around 2 p.m. Thursday and sparked a fire, according to CalFire.

The flames spread into vegetation and into the Calimesa Mobile Home Park, where 74 homes were destroyed and 16 were damaged, fire officials said. The mobile home community’s website said it had a capacity for 110 homes.

Officials have not provided information on whether or not every resident has been accounted for. At least one person, an 89-year-old woman, was missing, the Associated Press reported.

Other fires burning in Riverside County

The Sandalwood Fire is one of many blazes burning in Southern California as Santa Ana winds and dry conditions increased wildfire risk in the region.

About 17 miles southeast of Calimesa, residents in South Highland Springs, south of the 10 Freeway and west of South Highland Home Road, were previously told by CalFire to leave due to a 75-acre fire that erupted on Thursday just after 5 p.m. The affected areas remained under evacuation warnings on Friday morning. The blaze, called the Wolf Fire, was 25% contained.

Residents can enter their address here to see if they’re under an evacuation warning, CalFire said.

#WolfFIRE Morning Update 10/11/2019 7:15 A.M. : The fire is 75 acres and is now 25% contained. Evacuation WARNINGS remain in place for affected areas. Resources remain on scene working to strengthen containment lines. — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) October 11, 2019

The Reche Fire, which was reported just before 1 p.m. on Thursday, has burned 350 acres and was 40% contained as of Friday morning. That blaze has stopped spreading and all previous evacuation orders have been lifted, CalFire said.