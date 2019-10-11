× Soto Hill Brush Fire Grows to 20 Acres, Threatening Homes in Los Angeles’ El Sereno Area

Los Angeles firefighters were battling a grass fire threatening homes in the El Sereno area on Friday, at the same time as a massive blaze at the city’s northern reaches had burned 11 square miles.

The El Sereno fire was reported about 11:30 a.m. from the 2800 block of North Eastern Avenue, Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department stated in an alert.

“Approximately 1 acre of grass burning uphill on Soto Hill. No structures threatened,” Stewart said initially. “An anchor line is established at the base of the fire and crews are working to get lines around the fire.”

By 2 p.m., the blaze has grown to 20 acres and was burning in heavy brush, driven by terrain and not heavy winds.

A water-dropping helicopter could be seen working the fire, and firefighters were working to defend threatened homes, Stewart said.

The blaze comes as many L.A. firefighters are working the Saddleridge Fire, which started in the Sylmar area Thursday evening and has charred more than 7,500 acres and destroyed at least 25 structures in the northern San Fernando Valley. One person has died in that fire.

