Southern California Housing Market Update | Home Made

Potential buyers and sellers are always asking about the market and in this episode we will bring you up to speed with the real estate market in Southern California. It slowed down toward the end of 2018. A sharp increase in mortgage rates was to blame and meant a drop in home sales.

Since early 2019, mortgage rates have dropped and that has means a strong and robust market. We spoke to Frank Nothaft, the Chief Economist from Core Logic about the risk of recession and what it could mean for you if you plan to buy or sell.

