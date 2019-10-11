× Suspect Arrested in Deadly Stabbing at Long Beach Homeless Camp

Investigators arrested a man Friday who they say stabbed another man to death during a dispute over vandalism at a Long Beach homeless encampment last month, officials said.

James Earl Mays, 53, described as homeless, was arrested shortly after 11 a.m. and booked on suspicion of murder, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

He’s accused of fatally stabbing 41-year-old Anthony Durr of Long Beach about 5:35 a.m. on Sept. 7 at a homeless encampment along the 91 Freeway, on the east side of Long Beach Boulevard, police said. The victim ran from the stabbing scene and collapsed outside a home around the corner in the 200 block of East Artesia Boulevard, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy determined Durr died from “multiple sharp force injuries,” and the death was ruled a homicide, Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner records show.

“Based on their investigation, detectives believe Mays and Durr were known to each other,” police said in a written statement.

“Mays confronted Durr about a vandalism which had just occurred,” according to the statement. “During the confrontation Mays attacked Durr with an edged weapon which resulted in Durr’s death.”

Detectives expected to present their case to prosecutors next week, officials said.

In the meantime, bail for Mays was set at $2 million pending his initial court appearance, Los Angeles County booking records show.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Long Beach police homicide detectives at 562-570-7244. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

33.873579 -118.202014