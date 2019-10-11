‘There’s Fire All Around,’ Saddleridge Fire Evacuees Fill Shelters to Capacity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Shelters are being filled to capacity with evacuees from the 4,600-acre Saddleridge Fire burning in the Porter Ranch area Friday morning.

The fire prompted officials to issue mandatory evacuation orders for 12,700 homes, leaving residents scrambling for a place to go.

A shelter at the Granada Hills Recreation Center and another at Mason Park had to stop taking evacuees because they were too full, officials said.

Sherry from Porter Ranch got into the Granada Hills evacuation center Thursday night after seeing flames from her front yard.

Sherry said her son-in-law tried monitoring their home through a Ring doorbell camera. “Real heavy ash he could see from the doorbell, and then about 3:30 we lost power to the house, so I don’t know,” she said.

The Sylmar Recreation Center at located at 13109 Borden Avenue, and a new facility opening up at the Northridge Recreation Center, located at 18300 Lemarsh Street, were accepting evacuees.

Deloris evacuated to the Sylmar Recreation Center with her husband, daughter and a neighbor shortly hearing helicopters over her home.

“The mountain’s on fire. There’s fire all around,” her daughter told her before they decided it was time to leave.

The family left in such a hurry Deloris was still in her pajamas and slippers when they arrived at the shelter.

Evacuation updates for the Saddleridge Fire can be found on the Los Angeles Fire Department website.