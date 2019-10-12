× Fleeing Carjacking Suspect Crashes In West Covina, Killing 2 Adults and Injuring Child

A fleeing carjacking suspect crashed an SUV into another car in West Covina, killing a man and woman and injuring a child early Saturday, authorities said.

Edward Louie Contreras, 55, and Gracie Contreras, 53, both of Covina, died after they were thrown from their vehicle in the violent crash, which took place 2 a.m. at Cameron and Glendora avenues, according to West Covina Police Department and Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner officials.

A child who was riding in the Contreras’ car was injured in the crash, police said. The young victim was hospitalized for treatment. An update on the child’s condition was not available, nor was the child’s age.

The series of events leading up to the deadly crash began about 1 a.m. with a report of the carjacking of a 2010 Jeep Patriot in Baldwin Park, according to West Covina Police Department spokesman Rudy Lopez. The stolen SUV had last been seen driving into West Covina.

West Covina police officers spotted the Jeep about 2 a.m. in the area of Durness and Sandy Hook streets, Lopez said. They tried to pull it over, but the driver fled, and ended up heading north on Glendora Avenue.

“As it began crossing Cameron Avenue, it collided into a vehicle in the intersection traveling eastbound, occupied by two adults and one child. The two adults in the victim vehicle were ejected,” Lopez said.

Paramedics pronounced Edward Contreras dead at the scene, coroner’s officials said. Gracie Contreras was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.

The relationship between the three victim was not clear Saturday afternoon.

The driver was also injured in the crash and was taken to a hospital prior to being booked into jail.

The California Highway Patrol’s Major Accident Investigation Team is spearheading the investigation into the crash.