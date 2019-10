Officials have started reopening freeways after the Saddleridge Fire exploded in the San Fernando Valley on Thursday evening.

The following freeways are open as of Saturday morning, according to Caltrans:

I-5

I-210

I-405

118 Freeway

14 Freeway

NB 5 truck route

The truckS route in the following freeway remain closed:

SB 5

SB 14 to SB 5

NB 5 to NB 14

An updated map of closures is available at quickmap.dot.ca.gov.