List of Saddleridge Fire Evacuation Centers for Residents, Animals

San Fernando Valley residents packed evacuation centers after tens of thousands were forced to flee from the Saddleridge Fire, which ignited in Sylmar on Thursday evening and exploded to burn more than 11 square miles.

The specific amount of destruction remained unclear as assessment teams continued their work Saturday, Los Angeles fire Capt. Branden Silverman said. But the agency estimates that the fire has damaged or destroyed about 31 structures, including around 25 homes.

Those affected can enter their address below to see if they’re still under mandatory evacuation orders:

Evacuation Zones View Full Size Map

The following evacuation centers remained open as of Saturday morning, according to Red Cross:

Lanark Recreation Center (21816 Lanark St.)

Northridge Recreation Center (18300 Lemarsh St.)

Granada Hills Recreation Center (16730 Chatsworth St.)

Mason Park (10500 Mason Ave.)

Sylmar Recreation Center (13109 Borden Ave.)

Residents can take small pets to the above centers, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The following centers will accept large animals, the agency said:

Hansen Dam (11770 Foothill Blvd.)

Pierce College (6201 Winnetka Ave.)

Those who need assistance with the evacuation of large animals can call the East Valley Animal Shelter 818-756-9323.

The blaze started Thursday as Santa Ana winds blew through Southern California. The winds have since subsided and allowed firefighters to gain control of the the flames, but forecasters warned that conditions remain dangerously dry.