Man Killed in El Monte Police Shooting

Police shot and killed a man in El Monte on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The shooting took place about 2:45 p.m. in the 3500 block of Santa Anita Avenue, Deputy Edmo Luna of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said in a written statement.

“The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene,” Luna said. “The investigation is ongoing, and there is no additional information available at this time.”

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau took charge of the investigation.

The police shooting took place about a mile north of the scene of a fatal stabbing that took place about 5:40 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Santa Anita Avenue in unincorporated South El Monte.

In that case, a man was found suffering from numerous stab wounds and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, sheriff’s officials said. The attackers were described only as three males in a white sedan.

It was not clear whether there was any connection between Friday’s homicide and Saturday’s police shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to contact homicide detectives at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.