Saddleridge Fire: Authorities Identify Porter Ranch Man Who Died of Cardiac Arrest Trying to Protect Home From Flames

Authorities on Saturday identified the Porter Ranch man who died trying to protect his home from approaching flames as the Saddleridge Fire raged, burning 7,542 acres acres and destroying homes in the San Fernano Valley.

Aiman Elsabbagh, 54, was trying to douse the flames with a garden hose in the 11000 block of Thunderbird Avenue when he went into cardiac arrest, his neighbors told KTLA.

The father of two was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said Friday.

Condolences poured in from the man's friends and family online.

One man described Elsabbagh as "an amazing man and a good father," another said he was "one of the greatest, most ethical, loving and caring person."

Tens of thousands of residents fled their homes as the flames ripped through the San Fernando valley.

"If you remain, we cannot assure your safety," Los Angeles police Chief Michel Moore said on Friday.

By Saturday morning, many residents were allowed to return to their homes in the Porter Ranch and Chatsworth areas.

Those affected by the fire can enter their address below to see if they're still under mandatory evacuation orders:

