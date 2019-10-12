Saddleridge Fire: How to Donate to Organizations Helping Out Residents Affected by the Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Saddleridge Fire that started to burn through the San Fernando Valley on Thursday left some 100,000 residents forced to evacuate their homes. Mandatory evacuations remained in place for thousands of residents on Saturday morning, leading many to seek comfort at shelters that opened up for evacuees.

Several groups are collecting donations to provide relief to evacuees.

Here's where you can donate:

The Los Angeles Department of Animal Services also asked for help providing temporary or permanent shelter to animals.

DUE TO THE FIRE: We need YOUR help making life-saving space at our centers by adopting or fostering pets. To foster, fill out an app (https://t.co/1FcbdqzsIq) and take it to your nearest LAAS location (https://t.co/iJG7LhMEwQ) We're open from 8-5 pm Sat and 11-5 pm Sun. pic.twitter.com/Z0x5UalBkE — LA Animal Services (@LACityPets) October 12, 2019

The Red Cross said they provided care and services to 234 evacuees Friday night. The Red Cross and the City of Los Angeles have shelters open to anyone affected by the Saddleridge Fire. All five shelters still have space and are free of charge for evacuees, the Red Cross tweeted Saturday morning. The shelters are located at:

Lanark Recreation Center (21816 Lanark St.)

Northridge Recreation Center (18300 Lemarsh St.)

Granada Hills Recreation Center (16730 Chatsworth St.)

Mason Park (10500 Mason Ave.)

Sylmar Recreation Center (13109 Borden Ave.)

The @RedCross provided comfort & care to 234 people in our shelters last night. — Red Cross Los Angeles (@RedCrossLA) October 12, 2019

The World Central Kitchen, an organization that seeks to provide meals during disaster, is serving hot meals at evacuation shelters, in partnership with the Red Cross and the City of L.A. They are cooking meals at the San Buenaventura Mission and delivering them to shelters.

Some good news this morning as containment of the #SaddleridgeFire is up, but high winds & dry weather today remain a major 🔥 threat. We are continuing to serve hot meals to evacuees with our partners @RedCrossLA @LACity as long as needed! #ChefsForCalifornia pic.twitter.com/UvaMZS1Wlg — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) October 12, 2019

Firefighters made progress through Friday night, reporting that the fire was 7,552 acres and 19 % contained as of 10:00 a.m. Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The Saddleridge Fire ignited Thursday as Santa Ana winds blew through the region. Although the winds have subsided, conditions remain dangerously dry, according to forecasters.