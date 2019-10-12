Saddleridge Fire: How to Donate to Organizations Helping Out Residents Affected by the Fire

The Saddleridge Fire that started to burn through the San Fernando Valley on Thursday left some 100,000 residents forced to evacuate their homes. Mandatory evacuations remained in place for thousands of residents on Saturday morning, leading many to seek comfort at shelters that opened up for evacuees.
Several groups are collecting donations to provide relief to evacuees.
Here's where you can donate:
- American Red Cross: The Red Cross provides free shelter, food and disaster assistance to evacuees. They accept cash and online donations.
- Salvation Army: The Salvation Army California Wildfires Relief fund provides emergency relief and long-term recovery assistance to those affected by disaster, providing food, water and emergency supplies. They accept monetary donations online.
- United Way Disaster Relief Fund: The fund primarily provides longer-term support to help low-income individuals and families whose lives and livelihoods are affected by Southern California wildfires
- California Community Foundation's Wildfires Relief Fund: The fund supports intermediate and long-term recovery efforts for major California wildfires, in addition to preparedness efforts.
- CA Fire Foundation SAVE Program: The foundation provides support to surviving families of fallen firefighters, firefighters and the communities they serve.
- Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation: Donations helps provide tools, equipment and immediate disaster relief resources for responders and those displaced or affected by fires.
The Los Angeles Department of Animal Services also asked for help providing temporary or permanent shelter to animals.
The Red Cross said they provided care and services to 234 evacuees Friday night. The Red Cross and the City of Los Angeles have shelters open to anyone affected by the Saddleridge Fire. All five shelters still have space and are free of charge for evacuees, the Red Cross tweeted Saturday morning. The shelters are located at:
- Lanark Recreation Center (21816 Lanark St.)
- Northridge Recreation Center (18300 Lemarsh St.)
- Granada Hills Recreation Center (16730 Chatsworth St.)
- Mason Park (10500 Mason Ave.)
- Sylmar Recreation Center (13109 Borden Ave.)
The World Central Kitchen, an organization that seeks to provide meals during disaster, is serving hot meals at evacuation shelters, in partnership with the Red Cross and the City of L.A. They are cooking meals at the San Buenaventura Mission and delivering them to shelters.
Firefighters made progress through Friday night, reporting that the fire was 7,552 acres and 19 % contained as of 10:00 a.m. Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The Saddleridge Fire ignited Thursday as Santa Ana winds blew through the region. Although the winds have subsided, conditions remain dangerously dry, according to forecasters.