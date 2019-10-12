× Saddleridge Fire Is the Latest Disaster on a Growing List for Porter Ranch

Disaster is no stranger to longtime Porter Ranch residents. The community has been battered by brush fires, earthquakes and four years ago the largest natural gas leak in United States history.

Then on Thursday night another crisis appeared at the doorstep of the foothill community in northern San Fernando Valley.

Out of nowhere, spot fires ignited homes and sent hundreds of residents fleeing.

For many Porter Ranch residents, measuring the years is also about tallying calamity. They talk about the 2008 firestorm that caused evacuations and property losses. They talk about the long-term effects of the 2015 natural gas leak from the Aliso Canyon facility. Old-timers also talk about the 1971 and 1994 earthquakes, whose epicenters were not far from the community.

