Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, October 12th, 2019

Happy Saturday!!!

There's no excuse for being bored today! There is a lot happening! Here are some Saturday "Gayle on the Go!" suggestions. Enjoy!

-0-0-0-

Free!

Emmy Winning Television Costumes

13th Art of Television Costume Design

FIDM Museum & Galleries

919 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

fidmmuseum.org

Well, we can see the Emmy Award nominated costumes as well as costumes that won a golden statute. The unique exhibition is free to the public. It closes Saturday, October 26th.

-0-

Dimensions of Form: Tamayo & Mixografia

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana

Bowers.org

At the Bowers Museum, there’s “Dimensions of Form: Tamayo and Mixografia.” which teaches us about the artistic legacy of modern master Rufino Tamayo and this unique art of 3D printmaking.

-0-

14th Annual Pasadena Art Walk, 11am-to 6pm

600 Green Street

Pasadena

playhousedistrict.org

Pasadena ARTWalk is Pasadena’s largest urban art fair with over 5,000 people attending yearly. The event highlights some of the best Southern Californian visual artists showcasing their work in painting, sculpture, watercolor, photography, mixed media, ceramics, jewelry, drawings, and printmaking. ARTWalk is free and all-ages are welcome.

October 12, 2019 | 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Green Street | Pasadena

The 14th Annual ARTWalk features:

• Juried Art Show & Sale

• Art Stroll

• Free Museum Admission

• Hands-On Activities

• Entertainment

•

Learn more by visiting playhousedistrict.org/artwalk

-0-

14th Annual Los Angeles Archives Bazaar

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Doheny Memorial Library

USC University Park Campus

https://laassubject.org/archives-bazaar

All Day. All in one Place. The diversity of stories that make Southern California such a place of discovery are at Los Angeles Archives Bazaar, presented by L.A. as Subject and the USC Libraries, anyone with an interest in the region’s history will find something of value. A broad array of institutions and archives will have experts on hand to show off their collections and answer questions. In addition to the wealth of information on display from exhibitors, day-long programming will feature preservation workshops and enlightening presentations.

The USC Libraries serve as the host institution for L.A. as Subject, an alliance of libraries, museums, and other archival and cultural organizations. The relationship complements the USC libraries’ strong regional history collection and is a natural outgrowth of the libraries’ efforts to preserve and expand access to the primary sources of L.A. history.

USC is minutes from downtown Los Angeles and is easily accessible by major freeways and the Metro Expo line. Doheny Library is located in the center of campus, adjacent to Alumni Park and across from Bovard Auditorium, on Trousdale Avenue. For information regarding parking on campus, visit the Parking Services Website.

PROGRAM

(also available as a PDF)

FRIENDS LECTURE HALL (Room 240)

9:00–9:45 a.m.

EXPLORING THE L.A. AS SUBJECT PORTAL: A NEW RESOURCE FOR L.A. RESEARCHERS

Thanks to funding from the California State Library, L.A. as Subject is set to launch an online portal to assist researchers of California community histories. Built by the USC Libraries, the platform will provide visibility and access to the holdings of more than two hundred Southern California community archives. The new portal will offer improved search results and additional offerings from L.A. as Subject archive members, including virtual exhibits, photo galleries, event announcements, and more. Presented by STELLA CASTILLO, L.A. as Subject’s Community Archives Specialist.

10:00–10:50 a.m.

WOMEN’S RIGHTS: 100 YEARS AFTER THE VOTE

In the early twentieth century, brave women spearheaded the suffrage movement, demanding access to the voting booth. Join EMILIANA GUERECA, founder and co-executive director of Women’s March Foundation, in a panel discussion on the struggle for equal rights and how this battle continues today, with new fights over equal pay, ratification of the ERA, and the right to choose.

11:00 a.m.–12:00 noon

FEELS LIKE HOME: REFLECTIONS ON CENTRAL LIBRARY

The devastating arson attack on the Los Angeles Central Library in 1986 brought the Southern California community together in unexpected ways. Seven years later and after a successful fundraising campaign, the library reopened with vastly expanded amenities. Join CHRISTINA RICE, JAMES SHERMAN, and SHERYN MORRIS as they discuss the mysteries of the arson attempts, the importance of the Save the Books campaign, and the ways in which the Central Library remains a beacon, the “light of learning” in downtown Los Angeles.

1:00–1:50 p.m.

MANY TIMES IN LOS ANGELES: NONTRADITIONAL RELIGIOUS MOVEMENTS IN L.A.

DAVID GARTRELL, Manuscripts Curator at UC Santa Barbara’s Special Collections and Archives, discusses “nontraditional” religious movements in Southern California, focusing in particular on the Source Family archives. The Source Family was a radical experiment in 70s utopian living. Their outlandish style, popular health food restaurant, rock band, and beautiful women made them the darlings of the Sunset Strip. Isis Aquarian entered the group in 1972 and became the “Family Historian”—managing their extensive archives of photographs, films, records, custom jewelry, and other artifacts. After the family dispersed in 1977, she held onto the materials for forty years before donating them to UCSB.

2:00–2:50 p.m.

“WE’LL ALWAYS HAVE LOS ANGELES”—NOIR CITY, L.A. NOIR

The film noir genre remains an object of both fascination and inscrutability. Film noir culture addresses questions that are still relevant to understand the ever-morphing and often-contradictory city of Los Angeles: as a place of desire and city of crime; a land of the free and a place of exile; a metropolis raised to a myth—where looking back can only be a thing of the past. Join a celebrated group of panelists in a discussion redefining the cultural influences that shape the complex discourse found in L.A film noir, from classic examples of the 1950s to neo-noir of the 1980s and beyond. Panelists include: SUZANNE LUMMIS (poet, essayist, educator, 2018–2019 City of Los Angeles Fellow, and host of the poetry and film noir-themed YouTube series, They Write by Night); NORMAN KLEIN (media and urban history, CalArts); LEO BRAUDY (cultural history and film criticism, USC); TOSH BERMAN (writer, publisher, film noir amateur); WARREN LEWIS (film producer, screenwriter); and moderator FANNY DAUBIGNY (writer, translator, Cal State Fullerton).

3:00–3:45 p.m.

LOST L.A.: SNEAK PREVIEW SCREENING OF “GRIFFITH PARK: THE UNTOLD HISTORY”

NATHAN MASTERS, host of the Emmy Award-winning TV series Lost L.A., a coproduction between KCET and the USC Libraries, will introduce the debut episode of the fourth season. At more than 4,500 acres, Griffth Park is one of the largest municipal parks in the United States. Its founder, the controversial and complicated Griffith J. Griffith, donated the land to the city as a public recreation ground for all the people—an ideal that has been challenged over the years. This episode follows Masters and author/hiker Casey Schreiner, as they visit a Mexican-era adobe within the park boundaries and ride the historic Merry-go-Round, where Griffith’s ideal of equal access was challenged.

3:45–4:30 p.m.

DEAR LOS ANGELES: THE CITY IN DIARIES AND LETTERS, 1542 TO 2018

DAVID KIPEN discusses the creation of his latest book, Dear Los Angeles: The City in Diaries and Letters, 1542 to 2018. Sourcing from libraries, archives, and private collections, Kipen assembled “a rich mosaic of diary entries and letters from Marilyn Monroe, Cesar Chavez, Susan Sontag, Albert Einstein, and many more” and relates “the story of Los Angeles as told by locals, transplants, and some just passing through.” Kipen is a cultural historian, avid scholar of Los Angeles, LA Times Critic-at-Large, UCLA writing lecturer, and founder of the nonprofit lending library Libros Schmibros.

ACADEMY FOR POLYMATHIC STUDY (Room 241)

9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

BETTER SHARING THROUGH METADATA: GOOD PRACTICES FOR BETTER DISCOVERY

Does your institution have a digital library that needs broader visibility? In this interactive workshop, we take a look at how archives can increase the discoverability of their digital collections by making them available through regional and national-level aggregations, such as Calisphere and DPLA, which are available for free to California cultural heritage institutions. We will cover best practices for creating metadata, discuss the importance of providing clear rights information to users, and highlight simple tools and strategies for sharing your collections. By the end of this workshop, presented by MATTHEW MCKINLEY of the California Digital Library, participants will understand the relationship between local metadata considerations vs. those necessary for optimal discovery within larger aggregations.

1:00–2:15 p.m.

PRESERVING MEMORIES: HOW TO CARE FOR PHOTOGRAPHS AND SCRAPBOOKS FROM ARCHIVAL TREASURES TO FAMILY HEIRLOOMS

Scrapbooks are a unique record of individuals, families, and organizations but they can vary in quality of materials used and have special preservation and storage challenges. Designed for both the novice and professional, this session will cover the identification and care of traditional photographs as well as the preservation, handling, storage, and display of scrapbooks. In addition, we will consult with participants on items they bring to the session and share advice for future-proofing materials that can be used in contemporary scrapbooks. Presented by the Los Angeles Preservation Network, featuring DAWN JAROS (Head of Library Conservation and Chief Conservator at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Margaret Herrick Library).

INTELLECTUAL COMMONS (Room 233)

9:30–11:30 a.m.

BASEMENT TAPES DAY

Many people possess home recordings on obsolete analog audio formats but no longer own functioning machines to play the material. Basement Tapes Day provides access to a range of playback equipment necessary to listen to those homemade recordings that have been sitting in attics or basements for decades. Event attendees will be able to listen to and share their recordings with others in attendance, have the items inspected for signs of deterioration by trained audio archivists and archive engineers, and receive information on local vendors if they’re interested in having the material digitized. Please bring only noncommercial recordings on open reel tape, compact cassette, or microcassette. Founded by media archivists Yuri Shimoda and Miles Levy, Basement Tapes Day 2019 is sponsored by the student chapter of ARSC at UCLA and UCSB Library.

12:00 noon–4:00 p.m.

HOME MOVIE DAY

Home Movie Day Los Angeles is excited to return to the Archives Bazaar for a free open screening of your homemade movies. Now in its sixteenth year, Home Movie Day is an international celebration of amateur and family video recordings, presented by local moving image archivists. If you’ve found old films in your closet or garage from your parents or grandparents, but don’t have the knowhow or equipment to view them, then Home Movie Day is for you! Starting at 10:00 a.m. you may drop off a few of your reels or tapes, and our expert volunteer team will inspect and prep them for projection. Screenings start at 12:00 noon, and when your film shows we may hand you a microphone to tell us what we’re seeing. It’s a fun, festive day for celebrating our regional history through amateur documentation. Throughout the afternoon there will be Home Movie Bingo and door prizes, brief curated presentations of preserved home movies, and expert advice on how to care for your films. We will be able to show the following formats: 16 mm, 8 mm, Super 8 film, and VHS videocassettes.

-0-

Free!

Very Special Innovation Fair

Stem 3 Academy

17861 Von Karman Avenue

Irvine

https://stem3academy.org/innovation-fair

The Help Group's STEM3 Academy, the only K-12 school in the nation to provide a STEM curriculum to students with social and learning differences, announces the return of the Very Special Innovation Fair to Orange County for the first time.

The free, family-friendly event is a showcase of discovery and imagination that is equal parts science-fair, high-tech exhibition, art show and community carnival.

Inspired by the maker movement, the Very Special Innovation Fair will include activities and experiences for children of all ages and abilities.

Hundreds of young STEM enthusiasts and their families will have the opportunity to build things, get involved in experiments and demonstrations, and take various gadgets for a test drive. Attendees will have a first-person experience in a range of STEM-related fields, including rocketry, robotics, and virtual reality – all straight from some of the region's most innovative companies.

Activities and exhibitors confirmed for 2019 include:

* Virtual Reality with Farmers Insurance

• Coding, 3D Painting and Mixed Reality by Microsoft

• LA Zoo Interactive Exhibit

• Hands-on Science Project by Discovery Cube

• Aerospace Hardware Display by Raytheon

• ISS-Above: Mission Control

• The Ultimate Drone Demonstration by DroneBase

• PAGO Paper Engineering

• Banana Music by GEARup4Youth

• Stomp Rockets by STEMup4Youth

The Very Special Innovation Fair is hosted by STEM³ Academy, a pioneering school operated by The Help Group that serves K-12 students who are passionate about STEM topics and benefit from more individualized educational instruction due to social and learning differences.

With two existing campuses in the Los Angeles area, STEM³ Academy recently opened the doors to its first campus in Irvine for the 2019-2020 school year. The school prepares students for meaningful careers in a variety of fields, such as engineering, cyber-security, biomedical, coding, game development, accounting, web design, IT and the humanities.

In addition to STEM3 Academy, The Help Group Learning Center is also housed on the same campus and supports both special needs and general education K-12 homeschooled students in academic and nonacademic subjects.

The Very Special Innovation Fair in Los Angeles will take place on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the STEM³ Academy Valley Glen campus (6455 Coldwater Canyon, Valley Glen).

The Orange County Innovation Fair will be hosted on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the new STEM³ Academy Orange County campus (17861 Von Karman Ave, Irvine).

To learn more, visit: https://stem3academy.org/innovation-fair/

-0-

DOGS! California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

Californiasciencecenter.org

Discover life from a dog’s point of view at “Dogs! A Science Tail” at the California Science Center. Experience the extraordinary way a dog sees, hears, and smells the world at this 9,000 square foot educational exhibit.

-0-

$0 Adoptions for Cats & Kittens

Los Angeles Animal Services

Best Friends Animal Society

http://www.laanimalsservices.org

http://www.bestfriendsla.org

Free cat and kitten adoptions are available at Los Angeles Animal Services shelters as well as Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Mission Hills. That’s because animal shelter officials report a cat and kitten crisis in Los Angeles this year with 22% more kittens and 14% more cats overcrowding their facilities.

Each cat or kitten is fixed, vaccinated, and microchipped.

For specific adoption information, take a look at the websites: http://www.laanimalservices.org or http://www.bestfriendsla.org.

-0-

Low Cost Vaccine Clinic

Plummer Park – Community Center

7377 Santa Monica Boulevard

West Hollywood

888-spcaLA-1

http://www.spcaLA.com

There’s a low cost vaccine and microchip clinic at Plummer Park in West Hollywood. The spcaLA is making available everything from Rabies to Bordetella to Flea Treatment and more for not a lot of money until 1pm. For a complete list of services provided, call or check the http://www.spcaLA.com website.

-0-

Boo at the Zoo

Los Angeles

5333 Zoo Drive

323 44 4200

Los Angeles

http://www.lazoo.org

Costumes are encouraged at the Los Angeles Zoo. That’s because it’s Halloween time and time for BOO AT THE ZOO! Now through Sunday, October 27th, there is Spooktacular entertainment and activities including live shows, special animal feedings and photo ops.

-0-

Fall Festival

The Original Farmers Market

6333 West 3rd Street

Los Angeles

323 933 9211

http://www.farmersmarketla.com

Join L.A.’s favorite country fair in the heart of the big city! October 12 & 13, celebrate the Fall harvest with a family-friendly festival including a pumpkin patch, petting zoo, arts & crafts, pie-eating contests, and lots and lots of live music!

-0-

Free!

Register Now for Saturday, October 19th @ 10am

Emergency Preparedness Class

SOS Survival Products

C. Denise Edwards Training Center

15705 Strathern St., #11

Van Nuys

800-479-7998

sosproducts.com

The current raging wild fires make knowing how to prepare for emergencies especially important. SOS Survival Products in Van Nuys is offering a free emergency preparedness class designed to teach us the basics we need to know before, during, and after a disaster as well as learn which emergency supplies are critical. For more information about this other important emergency preparedness classes, check the website: http://www.sosproducts.com

-0-

Free Parking!

The West Coast’s Largest RV Show

California RV Show

Auto Club Speedway

Fontana

http://www.californiarvshow.org

For the first time ever, there is free parking at the California RV Show, the West Coast’s largest RV Show. That’s because the RV show has a new location! This weekend find more than 40 RV manufacturers at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana.

There are more than one-million square feet of RVs to explore at the Auto Club Speedway event. That’s a lot of real estate to cover at the new Auto Club Speedway location. The California RV Show closes tomorrow Sunday.

-0-

Let’s make it a -- get on the road and explore -- Saturday. Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

-0-0-0-

