SoCal Fires Create Unhealthy Air Quality for Residents, Officials Say

Authorities extended the smoke advisory for Los Angeles County as the Saddleridge Fire ripped through the San Fernando Valley, sending thick smoke billowing over the area.

The fire that set the San Fernando Valley ablaze Thursday night, choked the air with smoke and continued to create unhealthy conditions in a state already plagued with bad air quality.

Based on satellite and webcam imagery, the fire is producing visible smoke that continues to blow southward as of Saturday morning, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District. The air pollution agency is responsible for regulating stationary sources of air pollution in the South Coast Air Basin in Southern California.

Advisories for Riverside County have been lifted, according to AQMD.

Concentrations of toxins in the air are high throughout the entire San Fernando Valley, as well as areas west of central Los Angeles and coastal areas west of the 110-Freeway according to an AQMD smoke advisory.

Reseda, North Hollywood and Pacoima are also showing elevated concentrations, resulting in Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups AQI levels on Saturday morning, according to AQMD.

The National Weather Service extended a Red Flag Warning through 6 p.m. Saturday due to dangerous fire weather conditions from four wildfires burning in the South Coast Air Basin. Gusty offshore winds and low humidity are expected in the affected areas of Los Angeles and Ventura County Mountains, Ventura County Valleys, San Fernando Valley and Santa Clarita Valley.

Winds near the Saddleridge Fire are expected to shift mid-day, and to push the smoke north. Shifting winds Saturday evening may bringing more smoke into the San Fernando Valley, possibly reaching the Pasadena area, according to an AQMD advisory. Shifting winds on Sunday morning may help reduce smoke concentrations, they added.

UPDATE: Smoke advisory has been extended due to the four wildfires burning in the South Coast Air Basin.

The agency recommend staying indoors with windows and doors closed and avoiding vigorous physical activity. They also suggest running an air conditioner with a clean filter to recirculate the indoor air, and to avoid using any wood-burning appliances, including fireplaces and candles.