× Star Wars ‘Stormtrooper’ Costume at Silver Lake Library Sparks Report of Gunman

A Star Wars-theme event catering to children at the Los Angeles Public Library’s Silver Lake branch on Saturday drew a police response after someone reported a performer dressed as a Stormtrooper as an armed man, authorities said.

The incident unfolded around noon at the library, 2411 Glendale Boulevard, a Los Angeles Police Department sergeant said.

Officers responded to a report of a person with a gun and were directed to a performer wearing the costume of the evil warriors from the Star Wars series. The performer carried a large prop gun as part of the costume.

After briefly detaining the Stormtrooper, officers determined the weapon was, in fact, a prop and posed no threat.

The library was hosting its “Star Wars Reads” event, designed to encourage kids to read with the help of the popular science fiction characters.

KTLA’s Dottie Evans contributed to this report.

The Force is strong at the Silver Lake Branch Library. Join us now for Star Wars Reads Day. https://t.co/FT6i5D8cdA #StarWarsReadsDay #lapl pic.twitter.com/FBlu06CPFb — L.A. Public Library (@LAPublicLibrary) October 12, 2019