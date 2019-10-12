× Tyler Skaggs Death: L.A. Angels Deny Knowledge of Drug Use After Report of Team PR Official Giving Pitcher Opioids

A Los Angeles Angels employee told investigators he provided drugs to Tyler Skaggs, and that two team officials were aware of the player’s substance abuse, ESPN reported, citing two anonymous sources familiar with the investigation. The team denied any knowledge of drug use Saturday.

Eric Kay, the team’s director of communications, told U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents that he gave Skaggs oxycodone a day or two before he left for Texas, but said that he didn’t believe they were the same pills the player took the day he died, sources told ESPN.

Skaggs died July 1 in his hotel room in the Dallas area after choking on his vomit. Officials said he had a toxic mix of alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone in his system.

Kay told investigators he saw Skaggs snort three lines of crushed opioids hours before he died, according to the report.

The Angels released a statement in response to ESPN’s report, and denied any prior knowledge of an employee providing drugs to Skaggs.

“We have never heard that any employee was providing illegal narcotics to any player, or that any player was seeking illegal narcotics,” Angels President John Carpino said in a written statement.

The Angels official said they had a “strict, zero tolerance policy regarding the illicit use of drug for both players and staff.”

“We continue to mourn the loss of Tyler and fully cooperate with the authorities as they continue their investigation,” the statement read.