LAUSD Schools to Reopen Monday Following Closures Caused by the Saddleridge Fire

All Los Angeles Unified schools will be open Monday following closures caused by the Saddleridge Fire, LAUSD announced Sunday.

Dozens of schools were closed Friday and several dismissed students early due to air quality concerns. Maintenance crews worked through the weekend to replace air filters and clean the campuses that were affected by the fire, the schools district said.

“Our team has continued to work closely with our public-safety partners over the weekend in monitoring the Saddleridge Fire and air-quality conditions,” the LAUSD statement said.

Authorities extended a smoke advisory for Los Angeles County on Sunday as the fire continued to blaze through the San Fernando Valley. The smoke from the fire caused unhealthy air quality in portions of San Fernando Valley, San Gabriel Mountains and Santa Clarita Valley, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District. The advisory will remain in effect through Monday, authorities said.

While all after-school programs will be in session, outside activities will be limited throughout the week as needed.

Granada Hills Charter TK-12, an independent charter school, was the only LAUSD school listed as closed on Monday, according to an LAUSD report.