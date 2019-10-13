× At Least 6 Goats Killed, Others Hurt in Fire That Scorched Outbuildings, Vehicles in Nuevo

At least a half-dozen goats died, and several more were injured, when a fire broke out on a property in the rural community of Nuevo in Riverside County on Sunday, scorching several outbuildings and vehicles, authorities said.

The fire was first reported about 4 p.m. at Lakeview Avenue and 11th Street, Cal Fire officials said via social media.

Three to four outbuildings, along with several vehicles, caught fire, officials said.

Between six and eight goats died in the fire, according to Cal Fire. Another four were injured and taken into the care of Riverside County Animal Control.

Firefighters declared the flames extinguished about 5 p.m., but expected to remain on scene to “mop up” and ensure no hot spots remained.

The cause of the fire was not clear.