× Bicyclist in Grave Condition Following Santa Ana Hit-and-Run

A man clung to life at a hospital after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver while riding his bike in Santa Ana early Sunday, officials said.

Police received multiple calls about 5:20 a.m. reporting the collision at Main Street and Warner Avenue, the Santa Ana Police Department said in a written statement.

“The preliminary investigation has revealed the male bicyclist was headed north on Main through the intersection when he was struck by a vehicle headed west on Warner,” according to the statement. “The vehicle involved in this collision fled from the scene prior to the officers’ arrival.”

No description of the vehicle or driver was available.

First responders found the bicyclist lying in the road suffering from head trauma, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in “extremely grave condition.”

The victim’s age and city of residence were not available.

Alcohol was suspected to have been involved in the collision, officials said. But police did not elaborate on what role drinking may have played.

Images from the scene showed a twisted bicycle, along with a boot, a broken piece of license plate frame and other debris left behind in the crash.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Santa Ana Police Department’s Collision Investigation Unit at 714-245-8208.