China’s Imports From US Fell by 20% in September Amid Tariff War, Exports Down 18%

US President Donald Trump (R) welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) to the Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida, on April 6, 2017. (Credit: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

China’s trade with the United States fell by double digits again in September amid a tariff war that threatens to tip the global economy into recession.

Exports to the United States, China’s biggest foreign market, sank 17.8% from a year earlier to $36.5 billion, a deterioration from August’s 16% decline, customs data showed Monday. Imports of American goods sank 20.6% to $10.6 billion, a slight improvement over August’s 22% decline.

The two sides agreed Friday to postpone further tariff hikes in their bruising dispute over Beijing’s trade surplus and technology policies. But they reported no agreements on the basic conflicts that sparked their 15-month-old fight.

“The external environment facing China’s foreign trade development is still complicated and severe. Instability and uncertainty are increasing,” said a government spokesman, Li Kuiwen.

“However, China’s foreign trade development has strong resilience.”

Tit-for-tat tariff hikes on billions of dollars of each other’s goods have battered manufacturers and farmers on both sides and disrupted supply chains worldwide. That has prompted companies to postpone investments, adding to downward pressure on global growth and fueling financial market jitters.

China’s global exports fell 1.4% from a year earlier to $218.1 billion. Imports fell 5.8% to $178.5 billion.

