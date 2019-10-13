× Cost of Fertility Procedures for Cancer Patients Must Be Covered by Insurance Companies Under New California Law

California will require health insurance companies to cover the cost of fertility procedures for patients undergoing treatment that can make it difficult to have children, such as chemotherapy, under a bill signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday.

Senate Bill 600 by state Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) declares that fertility preservation treatments are a basic healthcare service and required coverage by insurance plans. Supporters say health plans are already required to cover such services but that some companies have refused to comply, prompting a bill explicitly requiring it.

Joyce Reinecke, executive director of the Alliance for Fertility Preservation, said the new law will give patients the “ability to have children after cancer.”

“It gives them hope for their future,” she added.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.