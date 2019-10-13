× Firefighters Take Advantage of Subsiding Santa Ana Winds in Fighting Saddleridge Fire

The winds that fanned the Saddleridge Fire in the San Fernando Valley weakened Sunday morning and were replaced with cooler daytime conditions, increased relative humidity and slower winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Though conditions improved, the threat of fire weather remained on Sunday morning due to onshore winds gusting 15 to 25 mph, combined with low humidity ranging from 8% to 20%, the weather service said. These conditions are set to last through Sunday afternoon and into the evening, the agency added.

Elevated fire weather conditions across interior sections this afternoon/evening due to onshore winds (gusting 15-25 mph) combined with low humidities (8-20%). #LAwind #cawx #Socal #SaddleridgeFire — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 13, 2019

Firefighters planned to take advantage of lower wind speeds on Sunday and directly attack remaining hot spots of the fire, according the Los Angeles Fire Department.

These onshore weather patterns will help firefighters improve and expand containment lines. However, the winds could shift again and present challenges, the weather service said.

The department’s main objective Sunday is to improve the containment line around the perimeter of the fire. Firefighters will drop retardant from an aircraft to reinforce the areas that are difficult to access due to steep terrain, according to an LAFD update.

The fire was 41% contained as of 8:00 a.m. Sunday, according to the LAFD. While containment grows, a damage assessment team will continue to survey destroyed or damaged structures, the agency said.

All freeways, connectors and truck routes that were closed due to the fire are open Sunday, according to Caltrans.

*** UPDATE #SaddleridgeFire All freeways, connectors and truck routes that were closed due to the fire now open again.@CaltransDist6 @CaltransD5 @CaltransOC — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) October 13, 2019