Jessica and Levi Visit McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams Dairy in Oxnard

When Michael Palmer and Eva Ein's Santa Barbara home burned down in 2008, they decided to take a chance. Instead of rebuilding their home, they decided to buy McConnell's Fine Ice Creams, which had gone up for sale.

They are now the third family to own the "ice cream empire," as Jessica called it.

Though they had no experience running an ice cream business, Eva is a chef and Michael worked in marketing and they felt they could figure it out along the way.

The pair recently chatted with Jessica about classic and new flavors and how the business has changed.

Jessica also got to tour McConnell's dairy in Oxnard with Levi. They got to see how the ice cream and all the fixings are made in house from scratch.

After trying a delicious flavor from a McConnell's ice cream truck , Levi proclaimed that he could eat 10 scoops!

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 41.