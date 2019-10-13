Jessica Makes a Loaded Bunless Chicken Sandwich with Homemade Honey Mustard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica turned something you can get any restaurant, a chicken sandwich, into a healthier option: a loaded chicken sandwich without the bun!

Of course, every sandwich, in Jessica’s opinion, needs a tasty spread, so her recipe includes a homemade honey mustard dressing.

Her creation also comes with a fresh spring mix of greens, which Jessica predicted her son Levi would set aside. Watch the video below to see if Levi liked it!

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 41.

Jessica's Loaded Bunless Chicken Sandwich With Honey Mustard

(Serves 4 to 6)

Ingredients:

Package of 4 chicken breasts

Package of bacon

2 avocado

Smoked cheddar or gouda

1 ½ tablespoon of mayonnaise

1 tablespoon of sour cream

1 tablespoon of honey

1 tablespoon of yellow mustard

2 tablespoons of dijon mustard

Spring lettuce mix

Olive oil

lemon

salt

pepper

garlic powder

smoked paprika

Instructions:

Cook bacon until crispy. Remove bacon onto paper towel-lined plate, but keep bacon grease in pan. Butterfly the chicken breasts. Season chicken breast with a dash of salt, pepper, garlic powder and smoked paprika. Cook chicken in same pan as you cooked bacon on medium high heat until cooked through and brown. For homemade honey mustard dressing, combine mayonnaise, dijon mustard, yellow mustard, sour cream and honey. To assemble bunless chicken sandwich, top each breast of chicken with two strips of bacon, slices from half an avocado, and cheese. Place back in oven on broil just until cheese melts. Drizzle with honey mustard dressing. Serve with spring mix that has a drizzle of olive oil and squeeze of a lemon. Enjoy!