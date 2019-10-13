Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica's quick ravioli recipe is perfect for a weeknight dinner and can be whipped up in just 8 minutes.

It has plenty of flavor and a little bit of crunch.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 41.

Jessica’s Quick Ravioli

Ingredients:

1 package of ravioli – garlic and herb or whichever you prefer

¼ cup butter

3 cups of baby spinach

10 cherry tomatoes cut in half

¼ cup of chopped walnuts

1 lemon

shaved parmesan

Salt

Pepper

Instructions: