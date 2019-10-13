Jessica’s Quick Ravioli Recipe

Posted 5:31 AM, October 13, 2019, by

Jessica's quick ravioli recipe is perfect for a weeknight dinner and can be whipped up in just 8 minutes.

It has plenty of flavor and a little bit of crunch.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 41.

Jessica’s Quick Ravioli

Ingredients:

  • 1 package of ravioli – garlic and herb or whichever you prefer
  • ¼ cup butter
  • 3 cups of baby spinach
  • 10 cherry tomatoes cut in half
  • ¼ cup of chopped walnuts
  • 1 lemon
  • shaved parmesan
  • Salt
  • Pepper

Instructions:

  1. Bring a pot of salted water to a boil and cook ravioli according to instructions on the package.
  2. In a small pan, start melting butter over medium heat. Stir the butter until it’s a toasty brown color.
  3. Add cooked ravioli to butter and toss before adding a pinch of salt.
  4. Toast walnuts in a dry pan.
  5. Put baby spinach at the bottom of a rimmed platter, add brown butter ravioli and top with tomatoes, squeezed lemon, shaved parmesan and a few cracks of black pepper.
  6. Enjoy!
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.