Jessica's quick ravioli recipe is perfect for a weeknight dinner and can be whipped up in just 8 minutes.
It has plenty of flavor and a little bit of crunch.
This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 41.
Jessica’s Quick Ravioli
Ingredients:
- 1 package of ravioli – garlic and herb or whichever you prefer
- ¼ cup butter
- 3 cups of baby spinach
- 10 cherry tomatoes cut in half
- ¼ cup of chopped walnuts
- 1 lemon
- shaved parmesan
- Salt
- Pepper
Instructions:
- Bring a pot of salted water to a boil and cook ravioli according to instructions on the package.
- In a small pan, start melting butter over medium heat. Stir the butter until it’s a toasty brown color.
- Add cooked ravioli to butter and toss before adding a pinch of salt.
- Toast walnuts in a dry pan.
- Put baby spinach at the bottom of a rimmed platter, add brown butter ravioli and top with tomatoes, squeezed lemon, shaved parmesan and a few cracks of black pepper.
- Enjoy!