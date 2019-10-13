L.A. Celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day

Posted 5:50 PM, October 13, 2019

Hundreds of people gathered in Grand Park Sunday to celebrate Native American culture and history as Los Angeles held its second Indigenous Peoples Day celebration.

In addition to entertainment, culture, food and fun, the event is meant to serve as a call to state and federal lawmakers to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day.

Hundreds of people celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day in Los Angeles on Oct. 13, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted last year to establish the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples Day in the county, along with Italian American Heritage Day on Oct. 12.

