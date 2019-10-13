× Man Found Shot to Death in Long Beach Apartment

A homicide investigation was underway after a man was found shot to death inside a Long Beach apartment on Sunday evening, police said.

A report of a shooting about 7:15 p.m. drew officers to the 6000 block of Linden Avenue, Long Beach Police Department Lt. James Richardson told KTLA.

The man, who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper body, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect description was available, and a no motive in the killing was known, he said.

Anyone with information can reach Long Beach police at 562-570-7260m, or online. Tips ma also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

KTLA’s Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.