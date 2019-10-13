Man Shot and Killed Inside Car Near Downtown L.A. Hotel; Police Searching for 2 Suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man in his 20s was shot and killed in a car outside a downtown Los Angeles hotel near Staples Center Saturday night, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Officers responded to the area of Francisco Street and James M Wood Boulevard at about 9:45 p.m. and found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, authorities said.

Investigators believe that two people approached the man while he was sitting in his car and shots were fired, police said.

The two then fled the scene, possibly in a black Dodge Charger. Authorities did not provide a description of the shooter or shooters.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

LAPD said the incident remains under investigation and it's unknown whether the shooting was a robbery or if it was gang-related.

Video from the scene near the Hotel Indigo Los Angeles Downtown shows a silver Toyota partially stopped on a sidewalk, with items of clothing on the ground near the driver-side door.

Officers were seen searching the area, which was closed off with police tape, video showed.

Authorities did not identify the victim.

No further details were immediately available.