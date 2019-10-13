× Man, Young Boy Fatally Struck by Car in Garden Grove

A 60-year-old man and a 6-year-old boy died after they were struck by a car in a Garden Grove intersection late Saturday, police said.

The collision took place about 8:50 p.m. in the intersection of Garden Grove Boulevard and Benton Street, according to Garden Grove Police Department Officer Paul Ashby.

“Both pedestrians were pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics,” Ashby said in a written statement. “The driver of the vehicle involved stayed at the location and waited for emergency personal to arrive. There were no passengers involved in this collision.”

Police initially described the collision as a hit-and-run, but later said that was not the case.

“The sole driver was evaluated by officers and showed no signs of impairment,” Ashby said.

The cause of the collision was being investigated by the Garden Grove Police Department Traffic Unit.

The involved T-shaped intersection is regulated by a stop sign and Benton Street, but not along Garden Grove Boulevard. The directions of travel of the vehicle and pedestrians was not available.

Authorities had yet to release the identities of the man and boy killed in the collision, nor their relationship.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, was asked to contact Officer Ashby at 714-741-5823.

Update at 9:51 PM. Officers at the scene said it is not a hit and run. The driver who hit the pedestrians stayed at the location. The investigation is continuing. Please use alternate routes. — Garden Grove Police (@GardenGrovePD) October 13, 2019