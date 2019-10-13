Peruvian Cooking at Rosaline with Chef Ricardo Zarate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Ricardo Zarate named his West Hollywood Peruvian restaurant after his mother: Rosaline.

Growing up in Lima the 11th of 13 brothers and sisters, Zarate remembers his mother waking up every morning at 5 a.m. and hitting the kitchen. She'd make breakfast, lunch and dinner and Zarate estimates his mother would make 45 meals throughout the day!

He fell in love with cooking because he started helping out in the kitchen from an early age.

"I wanted to do it all my life, Zarate told Jessica. "I am blessed that I am doing that."

Zarate's bright and welcoming restaurant is usually bustling and loud around dinner time, much like his own home was growing up, he joked.

Peruvian cuisine, Zarate noted, has influences from all over the world: Spain, Morocco, Italy, China and Japan.

Jessica got to watch Zarate make some classic dishes: arroz con pollo and lomo saltado.

This segment aired on California Cooking With Jessica Holmes Episode 41.

Rosaline's Arroz Con Pollo

Ingredients:

1 chicken breast, skin on Frenched bone in and sous vided

1 cup jasmine rice, cooked and air dried in the fridge

1 shallot, peeled and small dice

2 tablespoons of garlic cloves, peeled and fine chopped

1 ounce of fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon of aji panca (Peruvian red pepper) clean paste

2 tablespoon of aji amarillo (chili pepper) clean paste

4 fluid ounces of chicken broth

3 teaspoons of cumin ground

3 teaspoons of oregano ground

2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

Kosher salt to taste

½ red onion

1 small bay leaf

1 small thyme sprig

1 teaspoon of garlic paste

1 clove of peeled garlic

2 tablespoons of feta cheese

2 ounces of evaporated milk

2 salted crackers

1 small vine tomato, cored and small diced

3 tablespoons of lime juice, fresh squeezed

3 tablespoons of red wine vinegar

Instructions:

For chicken breast:

Vacuum seal chicken breast with 1 small bay leaf, 1 small thyme sprig, 1 teaspoon of garlic paste, ¼ teaspoon of kosher salt, 2 teaspoons of extra virgin olive oil. Set sous vide circulator at 149 degrees and cook chicken for 2 hours. Ice vacuum sealed chicken and reset circulator back to 120 degrees. Once temperature is completely at 120, drop chicken in water to rewarm for 12 minutes.

For huancaina sauce:

Place 2 tbsp red onion, course chopped, 2 medium size aji amarillo peppers, (seeded and rinsed), 1 clove of peeled garlic, 2 tbsp of feta cheese and salt and black pepper to taste in a blender. Start blender at a medium speed to liquefy all ingredients. Stream in the evaporated milk then adding two salted crackers until all ingredients are emulsified.

For salsa criolla:

Mix ½ red onion (julienned and rinsed), 2 tbsp of cilantro, (minced), vine tomato lime juice, red wine vinegar, 1 teaspoon of extra virgin olive oil, 2 tablespoons of fried maiz chulpe cancha (deep fried corn kernels ) (optional) and 1 tablespoon of sea salt into a small bowl.

For cilantro broth:

Combine 1 ounce of cilantro with stem and chicken broth in a blender to liquefy completely. Set aside.

To cook chicken:

Set kitchen oven at 400 degrees. Pull vacuum bag out of the sous vide water container and cut it open to get chicken breast out. Dry the moisture excess of the chicken breast with paper towels and set aside on a tray. Heat up a sauté pan to medium heat. Once pan is heated up, add oil. Place chicken skin down in the pan. Place sauté pan in an oven at 400 degrees to cook and get the chicken skin crispy. While the chicken is cooking in the oven for about 3 minutes, heat up another small pan to medium heat. Add oil to the pan, then add diced shallots. Pan lightly fry shallots for half a minute and keep stirring, making sure shallots are not burned. Incorporate the dried granulated jasmine rice and stir fry it for a minute. Incorporate aji clean pastes and continue to stir fry for one more minute. Add cilantro broth and continue to stir fry rice until it is green. Incorporate oregano and cumin to the cilantro rice and keep stirring. Finish cooking the cilantro rice, seasoning it with kosher salt to taste. Pull pan out the oven, set over the stove and flip over the chicken breast to finish cooking. By now, the chicken should be cooked through with a crispy skin. Set it on a resting kitchen rack.

To serve:

Serve cilantro rice in the middle of a bowl plate, making sure rice is raised right in the middle. Using a kitchen knife, score mark twice chicken breast over the crispy skin. Set scored chicken breast over the cilantro rice, positioning chicken breast inclining over one side of the cooked rice so cilantro rice and chicken breast can be seen from all angles. Spoon over one point on the chicken breast with the huancaina sauce, letting the sauce to fall naturally so it looks more appetizing. The score marks will help to hold some of the sauce. Mix all ingredients for the salsa criolla. Position salsa criolla on the chicken breast. Enjoy!

Rosaline's Lomo Saltado

1 cup of baby fingerling potatoes (or chopped potatoes)

10 ounces of filet mignon or tenderloin (thinly sliced into 2-inch strips)

Kosher salt (to taste)

Freshly ground pepper (to taste)

½ teaspoon of pureed garlic

½ medium red onion, halved from stem to root end

1 ripe medium heirloom or beefsteak tomato

2 scallions

3 or 4 fresh cilantro sprigs (to taste)

1 ½ tbs. saltado sauce (see below)

1 ½ tablespoons of soy sauce (high-quality Japanese soy sauce works best)

2 tablespoons of canola or vegetable oil

2 tablespoons of pureed garlic

2 tablespoons of pureed ginger or finely-zested ginger

1 tablespoons of aji amarillo paste

2 teaspoons of freshly ground pepper

2 tablespoons of soy sauce

5 tablespoons of red wine vinegar

Instructions: