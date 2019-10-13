Sandalwood Fire 77% Contained at 1,011 Acres in Calimesa

The Sandalwood Fire that set a Calimesa community ablaze was 77% contained Sunday morning, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The fire engulfed 1,011 acres, or 1.58 square miles, by 7 a.m. Sunday, three days after the blaze erupted.

The fire that destroyed dozens of residences and left two dead, was sparked when a garbage truck driver dumped burning trash near Calimesa Boulevard and Sandalwood Drive at around 2 p.m. Thursday, according to authorities.

The Sandalwood Fire: Before and After

Fanned by powerful Santa Ana winds, the flames spread to nearby vegetation and into the Villa Calimesa Mobile Home Park, where the two people were found dead.

Residents of Villa Calimesa Mobile Home Park remained under evacuation orders Sunday, authorities said. More than 500 homes were evacuated Thursday, but some residents were allowed to return by Friday night.

With immediate evacuee needs met, the #RedCross #SandalwoodFire shelter at Mesa Grande Academy will close today (10/13) at 2:00 p.m. Red Cross caseworkers will continue to work with those affected by the fire as they begin the recovery process. MORE ➡️https://t.co/CGMlwjtkmr pic.twitter.com/c8J4IRkCJx — Red Cross DTS (@RedCrossDTS) October 13, 2019

Authorities found two bodies in the Calimesa Mobile Home Park as firefighters battled the Sandalwood Fire. One of the victims was identified as Lois Arvickson, 89. Authorities have not yet released information on the identity of the second victim.

A total of 74 structures were destroyed in the fire, five were moderately damaged and 11 sustained minor damage, according to fire officials.

As firefighters battled the Sandalwood Fire, they contained another fire in Riverside County. The Reche Fire, which was reported in the area of Reche Canyon Road and Reche Vista the same day, was 100% contained Sunday morning at 350 acres.

Community members can call the Sandalwood Fire hotline at 951-940-6985 for updated information. To report people who are missing or unaccounted for in the fire, call the sheriff’s dispatch non-emergency line at 951-776-1099.