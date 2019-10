× 4.5 Magnitude Quake Rattles Bay Area

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake shook the Bay Area Monday night, according to the U.S. Geological Service.

The temblor hit at about 9:33 p.m. just north of Walnut Creek, about 24 miles east of Oakland, USGS says.

The quake originated at a depth of about 9 miles.

The rattling was not expected to generate a tsunami, the National Weather Service said.

There were no immediately reports of injury or extensive damage.

