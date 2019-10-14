About the Podcast: “Mama Mentality with Megan Telles”

Welcome to “Mama Mentality with Megan Telles,” with new episodes released every Monday.

Megan is an Emmy Award-winning reporter living her career dreams in Los Angeles. She married her high school sweetheart, and is now pregnant! Megan and her husband are expecting their first baby in December, 2019. As a new mom, Megan is first to admit she doesn’t know much about motherhood. What she does know, however, is that she is inspired by her future daughter, career moms, momtrepreneurs, and young women following their dreams hoping to be moms one day.

Megan was raised by a strong Latina woman, who was raised by a strong Latina woman. You will hear from Grandma Lola, who imparts her own wisdom each episode of the podcast. Before the baby comes, Megan wants to hear from more mamas, learn from stories of perseverance, and how moms manage motherhood with grace.

This is Mama Mentality!

