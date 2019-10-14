BREAKING: Fatal Crash Prompts Closure of Eastbound 101 Freeway in Tarzana Area

Fatal Crash Prompts Closure of Eastbound 101 Freeway in Tarzana Area

Posted 5:16 AM, October 14, 2019, by , Updated at 05:24AM, October 14, 2019

A fatal crash investigation has prompted officials to shut down the eastbound lanes of the 101 Freeway coming out of Tarzana Monday morning.

A solo-vehicle crash was reported about 3:40 a.m. near Balboa Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol's traffic incident log.

Arriving crews pronounced one person dead at the scene, the CHP stated.

A SigAlert was issued for the closure of all eastbound lanes. Officials were having vehicles exit the freeway at White Oak Avenue.

There was no word on how long the closure would remain in place.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.