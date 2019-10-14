Fawn Dies After Leg Gets Stuck in Illegal Trap in La Cañada Flintridge

Despite a valiant effort by La Cañada Flintridge residents and state wildlife officials to rescue a fawn spotted on Sept. 20 with a trap stuck on its leg, the creature died Saturday after being extricated from the likely illegal device.

Lia Lee was one of several Paradise Valley neighbors who helped coordinate a rescue effort after receiving an email from a member of the homeowner’s association to be on the lookout for the injured fawn.

“It’s been so long this poor thing has been suffering,” she said. “It was very skinny. You could see its bones — it definitely wouldn’t have survived long.”

Concerned neighbors dialed city hall, the Pasadena Humane Society, U.S. Forest Service and California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the last of which has the authority over such matters.

