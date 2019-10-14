Health coach, celebrity trainer and Global Ambassador for Cover Girl and Fabletics, Massy Arias joined us live to tell us all about her new Empowered App. The App will be available for download on Oct 21. For more information you can visit the app's website, Massy's website, or follow her on Instagram @Massy.Arias
Get Fit With Health Coach Massy Arias’ New Empowered App
