Watch the KTLA 5 News Livestream

Get Fit With Health Coach Massy Arias’ New Empowered App

Posted 10:41 AM, October 14, 2019, by

Health coach, celebrity trainer and Global Ambassador for Cover Girl and Fabletics, Massy Arias joined us live to tell us all about her new Empowered App.  The App will be available for download on Oct 21.  For more information you can visit the app's website, Massy's website, or follow her on Instagram @Massy.Arias

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.