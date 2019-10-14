× Homeless Woman and Her Dog Sleeping in Car Fatally Struck by Suspected DUI Driver in Santa Rosa

A homeless woman and her dog were killed early Monday when a man suspected of driving under the influence lost control of his vehicle and crashed into her SUV and a second car, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Police officers responded at 3 a.m. to a report of a car accident on Hoen Avenue, just east of Cypress Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene they found three cars severely damaged, including a white Mazda SUV that ended up in the front yard of a home, according to a Santa Rosa police statement.

Officers arrested 21-year-old Angel Ivan Martinez, the driver of a black Dodge Challenger, after they suspected him of being under the influence of alcohol and causing the accident. He was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital and later booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with a DUI and with two other counts of felony DUI.

Traffic investigators alleged that Martinez was heading eastbound on Hoen Avenue and speeding when he lost control of his car, struck the parked SUV, killing a woman and dog sleeping inside. The impact of the crash caused the SUV to hit a black Prius that was unoccupied. Investigators believed the woman, who was not identified, was possibly living in her car at the time of the accident.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.