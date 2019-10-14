× LAPD Homicide Detectives Investigating After Man Found Shot to Death in Valley Glen

Los Angeles Police Department homicide detectives were investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Valley Glen Monday, authorities said.

The victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when officers called to the 14000 block of Burbank Boulevard shortly before 12:30 p.m., according to LAPD Officer Tony Im. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have only described the victim as a man.

No information about a possible suspect or other details have been released as authorities continue to investigate.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.