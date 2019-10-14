LAPD Homicide Detectives Investigating After Man Found Shot to Death in Valley Glen

Posted 2:46 PM, October 14, 2019, by
The 14000 block of Burbank Boulevard is seen in an image from Google Maps.

The 14000 block of Burbank Boulevard is seen in an image from Google Maps.

Los Angeles Police Department homicide detectives were investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Valley Glen Monday, authorities said.

The victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when officers called to the 14000 block of Burbank Boulevard shortly before 12:30 p.m., according to LAPD Officer Tony Im. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have only described the victim as a man.

No information about a possible suspect or other details have been released as authorities continue to investigate.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.