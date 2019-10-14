× LAX’s New Pickup System Could Cause Long Waits and Traffic Jams, Uber Officials Warn

Uber has warned Los Angeles International Airport officials that travelers could face traffic jams and long waits for rides when a new pickup system for Uber and Lyft begins later this month.

Starting Oct. 29, LAX will ban Uber, Lyft and taxi pickups from the curb in an attempt to address worsening traffic. Travelers will board a shuttle or walk to a parking lot next to Terminal 1 to catch a ride.

In a letter to the city agency that runs LAX, Uber’s security team said it was concerned that the system would not have a test run before the formal launch date. Similar changes this summer at the San Francisco airport sparked weeks of chaos.

LAX estimates that travelers will be out of the airport within 25 to 30 minutes of leaving the terminal. Right now, summoning a car, meeting the driver at the curb and getting out of traffic jams in the horseshoe can take an hour.

