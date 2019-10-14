Make Cooking Easier, Less Messy and Healthier With Radical Pan by Chef Oren Zroya

Personal Chef Oren Zroya joined us live with all the details about the “radical pan” that he invented. The Radical Pan has a raised lip on the far side of the pan that makes it easy even for the worst chef to shake the pan and flip food like a professional. This pan requires little-to-no oil or butter, even melted cheese won’t stick. For more information, you can visit their website or follow them on social media.
