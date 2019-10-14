Make Cooking Easier, Less Messy and Healthier With Radical Pan by Chef Oren Zroya

Posted 12:51 PM, October 14, 2019, by

Personal Chef Oren Zroya joined us live with all the details about the “radical pan” that he invented. The Radical Pan has a raised lip on the far side of the pan that makes it easy even for the worst chef to shake the pan and flip food like a professional.  This pan requires little-to-no oil or butter, even melted cheese won’t stick. For more information, you can visit their website or follow them on social media.

