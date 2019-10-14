Melissa Gottlieb, Singer-songwriter | Spoken Dreams

Melissa Gottlieb is a singer-songwriter born and raised in the San Fernando Valley. Melissa comes from a musical family, so naturally she took to music herself. She loved singing and spent most of her time in her bedroom belting out tunes or reading about the musicians she idolized. Melissa describes singing as a way to release whatever it is she may be feeling inside, and through her voice, she can connect with others who may be feeling those same things.

After high school, Melissa decided she would pursue a career in music, but it hasn’t been an easy path. In fact, she lost her passion for singing for some time after negative experiences when it came to the business side of her creativity. With some help, Melissa would rediscover her love for singing. Now, she truly feels she’s found her voice as an artist. She’s on the verge of releasing her first full album, and with it, she not only hopes to take her career to the next level, but more importantly, hopes to connect with others through her musical storytelling.

