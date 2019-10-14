Multiple Assault Suspects Barricaded in Broadway-Manchester Area Smoke Shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A SWAT team was negotiating with several assault suspects Monday morning who barricaded themselves inside a smoke shop in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

The incident began about 11 p.m. Sunday when two people in the area to repossess a vehicle were assaulted and threatened by a large group of who then barricaded themselves inside the AG7 Smoke Shop in the 9700 block of South Main Street.

Officials were not sure exactly how many suspects were inside the smoke shop, but the victims estimated between five and seven, Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Emada Tingrides said.

A SWAT team has tried to coax the individuals out of the smoke shop as the hourslong standoff continued into Monday morning.

The department has brought in a psychologist who has attempted to reach the suspects by cellphone.

Officials were taking their time with the situation but would reassess to determine if more forcefull measures will be necessary as time goes on, Tingrides said.

