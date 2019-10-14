Oxnard Man Sentenced to 78 Years to Life in Prison for Molesting 3 Underage Relatives

An Oxnard man was sentenced to 78 years and eight months to life in prison after being convicted of molesting three young female relatives over the course of 13 years, officials announced Monday.

Salvador Banales, 69, was convicted in September of five five lewd and lascivious acts upon children under 14, and two lewd and lascivious acts upon children 14 or 15, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

The jury found true special allegations that Banales committed the crimes against more than one victim and engaged in substantial sexual conduct.

The crimes occurred between 2005 and 2018 and involved two female relatives who are now adults, and a 12-year-old female relative.

Officials said that one of the crimes was captured on home surveillance video.

The case was investigated by the Oxnard Police Department.