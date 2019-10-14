Watch the KTLA 5 News Livestream

People With ‘Roles’ in Tyler Skaggs’ Death Must Take Responsibility, Angels Employee Says

Posted 10:03 AM, October 14, 2019, by and

The Angels employee who reportedly provided opioids to Tyler Skaggs issued a statement Sunday saying that cooperating with federal authorities was “the right thing to do” and that “it’s time for everybody to stand up and take responsibility for their respective roles” in the pitcher’s drug-related death.

The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim stand for a moment of silence before they play the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 12, 2019 in Anaheim. (Credit: John McCoy/Getty Images)

ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 12: The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim stand for a moment of silence before they play the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 12, 2019 in Anaheim, California. The entire Angels team wore #45 on their jersey to honor Skaggs who died on July 1. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

“Nothing anyone does will ever provide closure for the Skaggs family,” Eric Kay, who has worked in the team’s media relations department for 24 years, said in a statement issued by his attorney, Michael Molfetta of Newport Beach.

“I can’t, the Angels can’t, and the courts can’t, regardless of what happens there. But at least I can help them ‘know’ instead of ‘wonder.’ My hope is that there is some peace in that for them.”

Skaggs, 27, had the opioids fentanyl and oxycodone in his system along with alcohol when he was found dead in his Southlake, Texas, hotel room July 1 during an Angels trip to play the Rangers.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.