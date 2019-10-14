Watch the KTLA 5 News Livestream

Rich on Tech: The Proper Way to Answer Password Security Questions

Posted 9:06 AM, October 14, 2019, by

Instagram removes a “creeper” feature; taking a holoride VR ride in a car; the proper way to answer password security questions; new features in macOS Catalina; Tile’s new locator lineup. Listeners ask questions about the Apple Watch, iPhone’s Bedtime setting and what to do about iTunes going away.

Subscribe to “Rich On Tech”: via iTunes | RSS

Rich on Twitter
Producer Meghan on Twitter
Rich on Tech Facebook Page
Rich’s Instagram

Email the show here; use the subject line “Podcast Question”
About the Podcast: “Rich On Tech

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.