Rich on Tech: The Proper Way to Answer Password Security Questions

Instagram removes a “creeper” feature; taking a holoride VR ride in a car; the proper way to answer password security questions; new features in macOS Catalina; Tile’s new locator lineup. Listeners ask questions about the Apple Watch, iPhone’s Bedtime setting and what to do about iTunes going away.

